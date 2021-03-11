Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

