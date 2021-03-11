Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($0.63). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 61,033 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPR stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.
