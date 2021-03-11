-$0.23 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sequans Communications posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

SQNS traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 510,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

