$13.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce sales of $13.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the highest is $14.60 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $72.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,457. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

