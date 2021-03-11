Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Short Interest Update

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ERAO remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,053. Energy Revenue America has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Energy Revenue America Company Profile
