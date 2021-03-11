Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) Short Interest Update

Energy Revenue America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERAO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ERAO remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,053. Energy Revenue America has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Energy Revenue America alerts:

Energy Revenue America Company Profile

Energy Revenue America, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas. The company primarily focuses on coal bed methane unconventional natural gas projects. It transports and sells natural gas through a 65 mile pipeline with approximately 3,000 acres in the Cherokee basin and 3 compressors in Nowata County, Oklahoma.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Revenue America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Revenue America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.