0x (ZRX) Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. 0x has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $130.69 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0x has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00052046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00698144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00035933 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,407,232 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

