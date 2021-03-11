Public Mint (MINT) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $15.58 million and $2.58 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00053661 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

