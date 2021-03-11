Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 93,260 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 163.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 93,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of MIK opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.