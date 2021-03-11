Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 64,988 Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

