Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,110 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of iHeartMedia worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after purchasing an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

IHRT stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

