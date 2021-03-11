Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 24,050 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 614,827 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,550 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE SAVE opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.