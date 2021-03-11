Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,903 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of GMS by 139.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GMS opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

