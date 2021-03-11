Morgan Stanley Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $538.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.
AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.
Shares of AVGO opened at $443.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.11. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
