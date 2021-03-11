Morgan Stanley Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $538.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $521.00 to $538.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Shares of AVGO opened at $443.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.11. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 128,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 107,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

