Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Shares of PLNT opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

