Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after purchasing an additional 251,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

