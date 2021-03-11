Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $33.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

