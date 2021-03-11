HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.82% of HomeStreet worth $108,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,031 shares of company stock worth $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares worth $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

