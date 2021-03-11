BlackRock Inc. Sells 248,467 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $106,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Sony by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SNE opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

