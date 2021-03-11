BlackRock Inc. Has $103.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.77% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $103,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.32.

