Scott Kessler Sells 32,812 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BJ stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,133. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

