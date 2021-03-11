Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 3,448 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,489. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

