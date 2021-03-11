Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 3,448 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE MTH traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,489. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
