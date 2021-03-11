James K. Lines Sells 10,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DT traded up $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $54.11. 2,000,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 191.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.