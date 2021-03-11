Insider Selling: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MCY traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $64.81. 272,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

