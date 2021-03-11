BlackRock Inc. Invests $110.90 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,809,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $54,528,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $2,068,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $5,761,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $372,000.

NYSE LU opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.03. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LU. HSBC began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

