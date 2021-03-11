BlackRock Inc. Buys 33,813 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.47% of America’s Car-Mart worth $112,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT stock opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.