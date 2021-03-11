iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 22.03% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $116,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 630.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

