Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.46

Shares of Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

