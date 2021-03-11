Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Up 20.4%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares were up 20.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 30,218,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 30,831,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,593.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

