Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading 13.9% Higher

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) traded up 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.47. 227,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 307,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a market cap of $444.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

