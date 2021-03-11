Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.41

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 28019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

