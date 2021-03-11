Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Decreases By 84.4%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the February 11th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTUM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 219,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Get Lithium alerts:

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 1,440 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.