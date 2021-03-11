Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Decreases By 84.4%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the February 11th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LTUM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 219,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.22.
About Lithium
