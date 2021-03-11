Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the February 11th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LCDX traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 18,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,471. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

