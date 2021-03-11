Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the February 11th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HALB traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 5,490,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,239,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get Halberd alerts:

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation researches and develops antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of Covid-19 through laboratory, hospital, and clinical trials. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases, including Covid-19, other viruses, PTSD, cancer, etc.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.