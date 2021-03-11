Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hemp, Inc (OTCMKTS:HEMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 11th total of 786,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,847,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hemp stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 47,506,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,648,063. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Hemp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Hemp alerts:

About Hemp

Hemp, Inc focuses on the provision of industrial hemp. The company is involved in processing and farming industrial hemp; extracting hemp CBD oil; and educating and empowering hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure, and support. It also engages in the sale of hemp accessories, such as extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; and drying, trimming, curing, storing, and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp, as well as provision of research and development, hemp consulting, and educational entertainment services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.