BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.26% of Celsius worth $117,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 853.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

