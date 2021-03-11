EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 29.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $4,952,000. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.