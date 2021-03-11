Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,336 shares of company stock worth $6,650,626 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.