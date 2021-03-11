Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Camden National in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAC stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

