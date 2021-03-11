Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 251,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on OFC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

