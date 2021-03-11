The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $32.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

