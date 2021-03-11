Aperio Group LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Appian by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -272.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.