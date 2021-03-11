Morgan Stanley Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $26.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.
RPAY opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.
In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,900 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.