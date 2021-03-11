Morgan Stanley Increases Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $26.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

RPAY opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $974,900 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

