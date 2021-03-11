HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,042 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $11.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,079,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

