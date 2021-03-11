SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,826 QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,826 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 27.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $719.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

