SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $148,000 in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DS. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

