SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $148,000 in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DS opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
Read More: Call Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.