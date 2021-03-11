SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $56.52.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $1,190,003.52. Also, VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,629 shares of company stock worth $4,336,256. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.