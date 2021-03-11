1,851 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

