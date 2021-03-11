SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five Prime Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

