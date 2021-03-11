SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 21,155 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $359.37 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.94. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.