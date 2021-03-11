Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

