United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

